Dessert recipes for summer: Mango smoothie, kokum pancake and more
Want to whip up a summer dessert for your friends and family? Try out delicious recipes of a mango and coconut smoothie or a kokum pancake and more.
Published: 21st May 2018 03:43 PM | Last Updated: 21st May 2018 03:45 PM | A+A A-
Chef Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist at Foodhall, and Chef Gautam Mehrishi from Living Foodz channel's show "Hello Summer", have listed a few recipes for you to try:
Mango Coconut Smoothie Bowl
Ingredients:
Frozen mango chunks- 2 cups
Frozen pineapple chunks- 1/2 cup
Fresh banana- 1/2 cup
Tender coconut water- 1 cup
To garnish:
Fresh mango chunks
Fresh kiwi slices
Coconut flakes
Chia seeds
Method: In a blender, blend together the frozen mango, frozen pineapple, banana with tender coconut water. It should be thick and creamy. Pour this immediately into a serving bowl and garnish with toppings.
Kokam Pancakes
Ingredients:
Refined flour- 1.5 cup
Vanilla sugar-1 tsp
Baking powder- 1/2 tsp
Lemon Juice- 2.5 tbsp
Mustard oil- 1.5-2 tsp
Finely chopped walnuts- 2 tsp
Jaggery- 50-60 gm
Finely chopped carrot- 4-5 tbsp
Sugarcane juice- 1/2 cup
Clove powder- 1/2 tsp
Chopped Indian gooseberry- 3-4 tbsp
Maple syrup- 1 tbsp
Vanilla extract- 1 tsp
Brown sugar- 1.5 tbsp
Kokam syrup- 7-8 tbsp
Egg- 1
Water as required
Honey for garnish
Method: In a bowl add refined flour, vanilla sugar, baking powder, lemon juice. Keep aside for 2 minutes.
For marmalade in pot add mustard oil, chopped walnuts and jaggery. Then in the bowl add chopped carrot and mix well. Mix and melt the jaggery.
In the marmalade pot add sugarcane juice, clove powder, chopped Indian gooseberry, maple syrup, vanilla extract and mix well. Cook well on low flame.
Then take carrot mixture bowl and add chopped walnuts, brown sugar, kokum syrup, egg , water as required. Prepare the batter and rest for 5 to 8 minutes.
In the marmalade pot add brown sugar, lemon juice, kokum syrup and mix well. Cook on low flame for 8 to 10 minutes. For pancake in a hot pan pour the batter and cook on low flame until it turns dark brown and flip on the other side when cooked.
Kokum Pancakes are ready to serve.
Lemon Ricotta Cake
Ingredients
Ricotta cheese- 2 cup
Caster sugar- 2 cup
Biscuits -15-20
Whole wheat flour- 1/2 cup
Butter- 1 tbsp
Eggs - 2 to 3
Lemon juice of 5-6 lemons
Lemon zest - 2-3
Salt to taste
Honey - 3 tbsp
Sliced lemon- 2
Biscuit crumb for garnish
Method: In a bowl add ricotta cheese, castor sugar and mix well. Give 5-minute rest to this. Add the biscuits in smoothie jar and blend well and make fine crust. Place crust in bowl. Then add castor sugar, whole wheat flour, butter and mix well.
For cake batter, take the ricotta mixture from the first bowl and add eggs and them using cut and fold method. Then add lemon juice, lemon zest and mix well.
Now take cake mould and set biscuit crust by patting it with your hand. Pat again using a flat based glass. Pour batter on this and set it well. Bake in a preheated oven at 175 degree centigrade for 24 minutes
For marmalade, in a pot add lemon juice, honey, castor sugar, butter, lemon and mix well. After boil in mixture add biscuit crust and mix. Cook on low flame for par 7 to 8 minutes
Lemon Ricotta Cake is ready to serve.