Dessert recipes for summer: Mango smoothie, kokum pancake and more

NEW DELHI: Want to whip up a summer dessert for your friends and family? Try out delicious recipes of a mango and coconut smoothie or a kokum pancake and more.

Chef Swasti Aggarwal, Food Strategist at Foodhall, and Chef Gautam Mehrishi from Living Foodz channel's show "Hello Summer", have listed a few recipes for you to try:

Mango Coconut Smoothie Bowl

Ingredients:

Frozen mango chunks- 2 cups

Frozen pineapple chunks- 1/2 cup

Fresh banana- 1/2 cup

Tender coconut water- 1 cup

To garnish:

Fresh mango chunks

Fresh kiwi slices

Coconut flakes

Chia seeds

Method: In a blender, blend together the frozen mango, frozen pineapple, banana with tender coconut water. It should be thick and creamy. Pour this immediately into a serving bowl and garnish with toppings.

Kokam Pancakes

Ingredients:

Refined flour- 1.5 cup

Vanilla sugar-1 tsp

Baking powder- 1/2 tsp

Lemon Juice- 2.5 tbsp

Mustard oil- 1.5-2 tsp

Finely chopped walnuts- 2 tsp

Jaggery- 50-60 gm

Finely chopped carrot- 4-5 tbsp

Sugarcane juice- 1/2 cup

Clove powder- 1/2 tsp

Chopped Indian gooseberry- 3-4 tbsp

Maple syrup- 1 tbsp

Vanilla extract- 1 tsp

Brown sugar- 1.5 tbsp

Kokam syrup- 7-8 tbsp

Egg- 1

Water as required

Honey for garnish

Method: In a bowl add refined flour, vanilla sugar, baking powder, lemon juice. Keep aside for 2 minutes.

For marmalade in pot add mustard oil, chopped walnuts and jaggery. Then in the bowl add chopped carrot and mix well. Mix and melt the jaggery.

In the marmalade pot add sugarcane juice, clove powder, chopped Indian gooseberry, maple syrup, vanilla extract and mix well. Cook well on low flame.

Then take carrot mixture bowl and add chopped walnuts, brown sugar, kokum syrup, egg , water as required. Prepare the batter and rest for 5 to 8 minutes.

In the marmalade pot add brown sugar, lemon juice, kokum syrup and mix well. Cook on low flame for 8 to 10 minutes. For pancake in a hot pan pour the batter and cook on low flame until it turns dark brown and flip on the other side when cooked.

Kokum Pancakes are ready to serve.

Lemon Ricotta Cake

Ingredients

Ricotta cheese- 2 cup

Caster sugar- 2 cup

Biscuits -15-20

Whole wheat flour- 1/2 cup

Butter- 1 tbsp

Eggs - 2 to 3

Lemon juice of 5-6 lemons

Lemon zest - 2-3

Salt to taste

Honey - 3 tbsp

Sliced lemon- 2

Biscuit crumb for garnish

Method: In a bowl add ricotta cheese, castor sugar and mix well. Give 5-minute rest to this. Add the biscuits in smoothie jar and blend well and make fine crust. Place crust in bowl. Then add castor sugar, whole wheat flour, butter and mix well.

For cake batter, take the ricotta mixture from the first bowl and add eggs and them using cut and fold method. Then add lemon juice, lemon zest and mix well.

Now take cake mould and set biscuit crust by patting it with your hand. Pat again using a flat based glass. Pour batter on this and set it well. Bake in a preheated oven at 175 degree centigrade for 24 minutes

For marmalade, in a pot add lemon juice, honey, castor sugar, butter, lemon and mix well. After boil in mixture add biscuit crust and mix. Cook on low flame for par 7 to 8 minutes

Lemon Ricotta Cake is ready to serve.