Why we need to embrace, revive and celebrate handloom

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Handloom is sustainable, comfortable and trendy, overall good for the local weavers and the environment. That was the essence of the National Handloom Day celebrations at Hotel Green Park on Wednesday. Put together by handloom entrepreneur and owner of Abhihaara, Sudha Rani, the event featured a talk by Y Venkanna Netha who has been instrumental in getting the government to allocate a day dedicated to handlooms.

Women weavers were also felicitated on this occasion. Trendy and innovative designs made of classic, heritage fabrics played an important role in the day’s events. The event ended with a fashion show by Bina Rao, Rama Rabbapragada, Hemanth Siri, anchor Jhansi, dietician Sridevi Jasti, consultant Venila walking the ramp.

Actor-producer and handloom enthusiast Renu Desai also walked the ramp to promote the cause of handlooms. Sudha Rani ended the event urging people to embrace handlooms. The event was anchored by TV presenter Swapna, also a handloom proponent.