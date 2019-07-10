New flower subscription service to now deliver them at your doorstep in Delhi

Home Lifestyle

Champs Fleur, a new flower subscription service will deliver fresh flowers to addresses in India’s metro cities, including Delhi NCR. 

By Express News Service

India has a long tradition of using flowers in their daily life.

Be it garlands, flower petals strewn around places of worship and even marigolds floating in a bowl, flowers are integral to one’s life. With everything going digital, could flowers be any behind?

Ordering for a range of exotic flowers can happen in just a few clicks away with Champs Fleur.

There will be a doorstep delivery, every week, of a beautiful bunch of flowers. There is a flower menu too in place.

Champs Fleur will share a flower menu at the beginning of each week featuring the selections curated for the week and have them delivered at your convenience, right at your door. 

All one needs to do is simply unwrap them and put them in a vase.

This brand offers alternative variety of flowers which are long-lasting. This is useful for a frequent traveller being easy care and low maintenance service. 

The subscribers have an option to choose from plans such as, basic (I 799), starter (I1,500) and elite (I 2,000).

Chitra Das, Founder, Champs Fleur, says, “Flowers are something which I use in my home all the time. It was quite difficult for me to get the flowers according to my schedule and my dates. One of the things we are trying to get it done with this service is bringing this kind of availability to the customers with the flowers they want. It’s quite an easy way to order fresh flowers.”

Distinct flowers 

The subscribers have an option to choose from various plans.

Comments

