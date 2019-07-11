Home Lifestyle

Think before bringing home a pet

Not everyone is cut out to be a pet parent, more so when such decisions are taken with half-baked research.

You need to take into consideration multiple factors before getting home a pet and only a practical, well-thought decision will help you make the right choice.

By Debaleena Ghosh
Express News Service

Being closely involved in the rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of dogs for the past six to seven years, one thing I have noticed is that not much thought or preparation goes into the decision of bringing home a pet. More often than not, it is an impulsive decision taken after seeing a cute pet with a neighbour, a friend or in an advertisement. And the results are catastrophic for both, the pet and the family.

Not everyone is cut out to be a pet parent, more so when such decisions are taken with half-baked research. You must understand that a dog who is perfect for your friend might not be so for you. The demand for a pug skyrocketed after the Vodafone ad a few years ago. Almost everyone was asking for ‘Vodafone dog’, including those who didn’t even know its breed name, let alone its temperament, history or the challenges this breed faces. 

When we talk to people wanting to adopt a pet, we advise them to focus on the temperament of the dog and know about its compatibility with their lifestyle, rather than just age, gender and breed. You need to take into consideration multiple factors before getting home a pet and only a practical, well-thought decision will help you make the right choice.

People blindly go for adorable pups. It is only later they realise that cute pups are a lot of work and involve an incessant cycle of pee-poop and 24/7 attention. When these cute pups cross ‘puppyhood’ and become big in size (around six months of age), they are abandoned. How a pup grows into a dog depends on the humans and in most cases, ignorance on their part results in bad-tempered adult dogs who get labelled as ‘untrainable, aggressive’.

Suppose you are a working couple who is generally out of home for long hours. Think and reflect why you should really get a pet. It is a living being who not only needs to be fed and walked but also needs human interaction. They crave for company and 10 hours is like eternity for them. And with your work and commute hours, will you really be doing justice to the pet and yourself? Ask yourself. In case you still want one, please opt for an older and low-energy dog.

A pup who needs 24/7 care or a very young energetic dog is definitely not the right choice in this scenario. An older, calmer dog is definitely a better option. Remember to carve out time from your schedule to give them extra amount of walks before leaving them alone.Families with infants or elders or even first-timer pet parents should not ideally opt for pups. Pups need constant attention and a first-timer might not be equipped to train a pup. (The author is an animal lover)

