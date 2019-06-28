Home Lifestyle

1 in 3 LGBTQ Indians finding love through dating apps: Survey

Surprisingly, the married LGBTQ members are more likely to use dating apps than the single ones, the survey said.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 07:02 PM   |  A+A-

LGBT, Third Gender, Rainbow

For representational purposes

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With securing equal rights and acquiring social acceptance being the biggest issue for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community in India, one third of them are meeting people for dating or friendship digitally, either through dating apps or through community-specific dating apps, says a new survey.

While 18 per cent said they use dating apps like Tinder and OKCupid, 16 per cent said they use community specific dating and networking apps like Grindr, showed the survey by YouGov, Internet-based market research and data analytics firm.

The research showed that though the community is in pursuit of love, they are battling the problem of loving, marrying or parenting a child with the person they love with 31 per cent saying this is an issue.

For 39 per cent of those surveyed, the biggest issue was acquiring social acceptance with those in the northern parts of the country struggling the most. 

At present, close to half of these people (47 per cent) admitted to being in a relationship and one in seven (14 per cent) are looking to be in one. Surprisingly, the married LGBTQ members are more likely to use dating apps than the single ones, the survey said.

In fact, the most active users of community specific dating apps are married and identify as bisexuals, with a quarter of them (25 per cent) saying they use these apps to meet people.

"Social networks and dating apps are great avenues for the LGBTQ+ community looking for love. These platforms provide acceptance and the option of anonymity, especially for the ones who have not come out of the closet yet," Deepa Bhatia, General Manager, YouGov India, said in a statement.

Younger people are more likely to use these apps to connect with people as compared to the millennials, the study said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Lifestyle news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tinder OKCupid LGBTQ
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp