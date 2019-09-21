Silent disco: Enjoy a loud-hush party by Silent Owl at Delhi's Akshara Theatre

Ayesha Singh By

Sound off. Lights dimmed. Let’s dance. Wait… what?



Welcome to the groove of silent parties where the music streams directly into your ears through headphones, while complete silence wraps the surrounding.



Quite a rage abroad, silent parties are now bubbling in India. Silent Owl’s Shanti Amplified, a live music soundless event in Delhi, is one such gathering.

At the outset, it may seem strange to enter a place where people are dancing ardently sans music. But a few minutes into the drill you will find your footing when your wireless headphone starts to become your DJ.

A regular speaker and amplifier system are not required. Instead, the music is broadcast through a radio transmitter, much like your car radio system.



“There is no surround sound killing your ears. You can organise these parties practically anywhere. No licence is needed because you aren’t violating any sound level restrictions. The best part is that everybody gets to listen to precisely what they want to, something a disco doesn’t do,” says Tanmay Upneja, co-founder of Silent Owl, a Delhi-based company offering silent disco events.

For its upcoming performance, three artistes have been signed up. Guitarist Vasu Raina will open the act with a 30-minute rendition and live vocals. The audio will go right to the music mixer. It will then reach the transmitter and be thrown as sound waves into your headphones.

There’s also Bhavya Raj, a vocalist and guitarist acing Indie Pop. He began composing at 10 and writing music at 15. Finally, Rohit Soni from the Doodle Kit Project will doodle on a canvas with paint syncing it with live music.

What you make of this experience is entirely up to you. For example, you can take off your headphones at any time and indulge in lucid conversation. But worldwide, this is an occasion for enthusiasts to enjoy music. Dancing is a by-product, feels Upneja, but very important still.



“In its essence, it is an unparalleled music experience wherein it’s just you with your headphone with your music,” he says. To make the event dynamic, he is extending multiple genres of music.

Silent parties are excellent for people who don’t like clubs for the blaring music as these are more managed with less elbowing and jostling. On the flip side, soundless parties can be individualistic and come with a fair share of disengagement.



However, it boils down to what you’re looking for. Some people prefer the solace of being by themselves in their preferred musical space, while others enjoy the peculiarity of it all. Where ever you are on the spectrum, a silent party is worth a try, at least once in your lifetime.

For the upcoming performance at Akshara Theatre, guitarist Vasu Raina will open the act with a 30-minute rendition and vocals.

On: September 21, at 6:00pm,

Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B Baba Kharak Singh Marg