HarperCollins annual book sale at 3 destinations 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bibliophiles can look forward to a buying binge as HarperCollins India is back with its annual books sale.

This time, the sale, powered by DLF, will take place at the Mall of India in Noida (November 23), DLF Place Saket in Delhi (December 6) and DLF Cyber Hub in Gurgaon (December 8).

The 12-hour sale, from 11 am till 11 pm, will have a wide range of books, across genres from the HarperCollins national and international catalogues, and at attractive discounts.

Speaking about the event, HarperCollins India's head of marketing, Akriti Tyagi, said, "In the 25 plus years that we have been in India, we have published many award-winning authors and books. It is our aim to bring these fabulous books closer to the readers."

"This annual mega sale is an event which will allow us to do just that - make our books more accessible, in every which way," she added.