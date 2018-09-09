Home Lifestyle Fashion

Green is the New Grey

From pale ash to middling gunmetal to deep charcoal, we’ve been seeing our interiors awash with over 50 shades of grey that have been on trend for a while.

By Manjul Misra
Now, the time has come to go green. Not just any green, but a dark, luxurious shade called Night Watch. I know, I know, we're still in September, but global paint companies have already started announcing their hues for the new year.

And first off the blocks is American colour company, PPG, that has announced this particular shade as its 2019 Colour of the Year. According to a company release, this “classic shade was chosen for its ability to allow homeowners to emulate the feeling of lush greenery and the healing power of nature in their spaces.”

Indeed, nature’s favourite colour has always been a part of home decor—whether as an accent wall, a couch, or the front door, green transforms our spaces by connecting them to the outdoors. However, Night Watch is unlike any other green we’ve seen. So, ditch those paler sage, mint, pea and pistachios—this one packs quite a punch with its deep tones, and that’s what makes it so dramatic and sophisticated. 

This shade will make for a fabulous accent wall, or if your room is large enough, why not go the whole hog with all walls? If that’s too extreme for you, opt for soft furnishings in that shade—sofas or curtains or cushions or carpets.

There are a whole lot of ways to use this hue, just depends on how daring you would like to be.
Metals, especially brass and gold, pop against dark green. As do lighter wood tones and white, which help balance these dark colours from overpowering a space. So, go on, greener pastures await.

