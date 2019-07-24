Down with the shots and margs

Chhavi Bhatia By

Express News Service

Somewhere in the faraway land of Mexico, people are celebrating this magical Mexican potion because its National Tequila Day in that part of the world. Closer home, there has never been a better time to explore it beyond shots and margaritas. Identified as the drink for the hardcore partying frat and crazy bachelorettes, the agave spirit is slowly being pushed as the mainstream drink of the sensible, educated drinker, one who would prefer to nurse its versatility instead of downing shots rather senselessly to get high.

Turns out that tequila which has received quite a bad press for a terrible go-to choice in a small glass, its rim smeared with salt, has a lot of hidden potential. “Any cocktail made with gin will be amplified if it is made with tequila. Gin is like the classic old music and tequila is like rock and roll. Good tequila is like silk and honey and like a premium scotch. Tequila offers varied drinking experiences,” says Ian Sedwell, Beverage Manager, JW Marriott New Delhi.

The mixologist is highlighting tequila-based cocktails like Five Point – a signature which is like a Paloma 2.0 (Paloma is a famous tequila-based cocktail) with spicy notes coming from pink peppercorn and bitter notes from Campari and grapefruit. “For the last few years, tequila has become one of the favourites for bartenders around the world especially in places like London and New York, where the drinking culture is born and then it cascades to the rest of the world. Tequila can be thoroughly enjoyed all around the year and serves as the base for many delicious cocktails and highballs,” he adds.

At Sly Granny, Khan Market, Caballito is a hot seller. A signature from Granny’s house concoctions – this cocktail which is a mix of tequila, homemade orange and grapefruit syrup, lime juice and ginger beer, never fails to spruce up a dull moment. Nueva at Sangam Courtyard has a special tequila drink. T&T Kisses – a homemade speciality, this cocktail is infused with a spicy dash of tabasco over an equal ratio of tequila and tonic.

“This crown jewel of Mexico is versatile in adding a lot of character and depth to cocktails. From fresh fruits, herbs and spices as infusions to simply ageing the liquor, tequila stands strong in all regards,” says Rahul Khanna, founder, Sly Granny.

The upscale restaurant plays a lot with the poison: from fun shots like Crouching Tiger made using tequila, lychee juice, lime juice and simple syrup to cocktails with a striking presentation. They have Crimson Sky which is tequila, Campari, grapefruit syrup, lime juice and simple syrup, Urban Legend: tequila, pomegranate, kaffir lime leave and sour mix. “From curry leaves to mango ginger, sugarcane juice to star fruit; tequila remains the undisputed champion of marrying the favours together helping us to create magic in a glass,” feels Khanna.

Industry experts feel that with mixologists pushing the envelope, tequila’s reputation will change for the better. “From a party starter to a mainstream spirit, bars all over the world are trying new mixes. Consumers too are curious to try them out. The spirit goes really well with fruits and citrus-based flavours as it has more botanicals too,” says Priyank Sukhija, owner, Dragonfly. The outlet has, signature specials like The Serious Asian, tequila-based with homemade bitters, red vermouth and orange liquor.

Changing fortunes

Tequila which was found scrambling with an identity crisis, is being marketed by brands to successfully overcome the persona it had once created. The agave spirit has now emerged as a dynamic trend in the industry, and is no longer only about shots.