Indian Accent, Delhi: The best restaurant in India

By Express News Service

For the fifth consecutive year, Indian Accent, New Delhi has been awarded India’s no. 1 restaurant at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants sponsored by SPellegrino and Acqua Panna while it stood tall at No. 17 in Asia. Rohit Khattar, Chairman, Old World Hospitality, said, “We are all thrilled to receive the award for the fifth consecutive year and would like to thank the jury as well as our diners for their continued support. Congratulations, once again, to our terrific team for winning this honour year after year.”

Chef Manish Mehrotra added, “We work 365 days a year towards this and are delighted with the recognition. These are exciting times for the food industry in India and we’re glad to be contributing towards its evolvement. We hope to keep bringing the very best to our diners and look forward to many such achievements in future.”Indian Accent is located at the Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road and is open seven days a week.