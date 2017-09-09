The cities we live in have reached their maximum pollution level. Our lives are sustained by machines, which are running on harmful gases that are continuously releasing toxic elements into the environment. The only way we can make the air we breathe a bit cleaner is by planting more and more trees. Planting trees has become more than just a good habit—it’s the need of the hour.

Researches by NASA and AALCA have proved that keeping green plants in our living rooms brings in positive vibes to our environment. Certain plants also have health benefits as they help control blood pressure, reduce stress, give a sense of calm, peace and freshness. Besides, plants also beautify our house.

Areca Palm: Kept in room, this plant freshens up the air by freeing it from carbon monoxide and other toxins. It also keeps you away from throat-related problems as it maintains softness and coolness in the environment.

Snake Plant: This has a unique quality. It releases oxygen even at night, while other plants release carbon dioxide. It is also known as ‘mother-in-law’s tongue’. It helps soothe heavy eyes and prevents headache. Keep this in bathroom to get rid of ammonia gas.

Boston Fern: This plant acts as a good air purifier. It requires a lot of maintenance, but compensates by helping you breathe better and maintains the moisture level in the skin.

Money Plant: Believed to bring good luck and harmony, this plant helps remove toxins such as formaldehyde and carbon monoxide from air.

Lucky Bamboo: This plant is believed to enhance the flow of positive energy. It is generally kept in living rooms and workplaces. When placed in aquariums, they aerate and oxygenate water.

Peas Lily: This green and shiny plant has a capacity to keep away the polluted air and better health problems such as asthma, cancer and headache. It also has the power to balance bad odour with fresh fragrance.

Aloe vera: This is packed with antioxidant and antibacterial properties. It clears up formaldehyde and benzene in the air. The gel found in the leaves of this plant has healing properties and is good for skin and scalp.

Weeping fig: It helps remove bad odour from heavy curtains and furniture of the house, specially in damp weather. In such situation, keep this plant in your living room or your bedroom and it can maintain freshness. Another plant, warneck dracaena, keeps away the smell of house paint.

The author is a tarot mentor, energy vastu expert, numerologist, a spiritual and psychic healer.