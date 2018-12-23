Home Lifestyle Health

What do nightmares tell us about our health?

An estimated 2 per cent to 8 per cent of adults can't get rest because terrifying dreams wreak havoc on their sleeping patterns.

Published: 23rd December 2018 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2018 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Depression

For representational purposes

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Turns out, nightmares are an indicator of mental health problems, such as anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

Nightmares are classified as dream sequences that seem realistic and often awaken the person. Though fear is the dominant emotion felt during nightmares, according to a study, sadness, anger, confusion, disgust, frustration or guilt were also common.

The study, published in the journal Sleep, analysed nightmares of 351 adults and found that the most frequently reported theme was physical aggression, followed by being chased and the presence of an evil force.

But if bad dreams start frequenting your nights, it could be a sign of health problems. An estimated 2 per cent to 8 per cent of adults can't get rest because terrifying dreams wreak havoc on their sleeping patterns.

A phenomenon called REM sleep behaviour disorder, in which a person acts out aggressive dreams by screaming, moving around or jumping out of bed could also predict neurological diseases like Parkinson's.

"We don't know an awful lot about dreams or nightmares beyond what Freud and some of the other psychoanalytic and psychodynamic tutors told us," Jason Ellis, a researcher told CNN.

Struggling to fall asleep again would create a vicious cycle of worry. Fretting about job performance or whether not feeling like normal self or wanting to socialize because of one's fatigue -- added further stress.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nightmares mental health problems stress disorder depression

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 222, with 843 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
222 dead as volcano-triggered tsunami hits Indonesia
The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen.The Prosper-Haniel mine in the western city of Bottrop and another colliery in Ibbenbueren, 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the north, were the last remnants of an industry that once dominated the region, employing half a million people at its peak in the 1950s. Together, they helped feed the Ruhr valley's hungry steel mills until imports of cheaper, foreign coal made Germany's 'black gold' lose its sheen. (Photo | AP)
End of an era: Germany closes its last black coal mine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp