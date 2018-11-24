Home Lifestyle Health

How music helps people with dementia

The positive impact of music on human psyche has been known for a long time. Now, according to a new study, music may even help in improving the mood of people with dementia.

By ANI

The findings have been published in the journal Geriatrics & Gerontology.

The study of 51 individuals living with dementia, who attended community-based adult day health centers, behavioural observations of a music intervention, showed a positive change in mood and a decrease in agitation. Participants demonstrated significant increases in joy, eye contact, eye movement, being engaged, and talkativeness, and a decrease in sleeping and moving or dancing.

For the study, each participant listened to personalised music using headphones, which prompted social interaction with one another and/or the researchers while listening. After 20 minutes, participants were brought back to the center's usual activities and were observed for 20 more minutes.

"The promising results of this affordable and meaningful intervention have propelled our team to develop an online training for direct care workers in long-term care communities," said lead author Dr. Emily Ihara, of George Mason University.

