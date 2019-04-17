One in every third male above 40 lacks sexual drive: Study

Home Lifestyle Health

Image used for representational purpose only

NEW DELHI: Men aged above 40, who are suffering from diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, obesity and metabolic syndrome, are at higher risk of facing lack of sexual drive due to Testosterone Deficiency Syndrome,  according to a study. According to the study by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, every third person above 40 is suffering from lack of libido.

Testosterone Deficiency Syndrome (TDS) is a clinical and biochemical syndrome associated with advancing age and marked by symptoms with or without signs and a deficiency in serum testosterone levels.

The study was conducted on 745 patients, aged between 40 and 80, to estimate the prevalence of age-associated TDS (male sex hormone) in India. 

It found that the prevalence of symptomatic TDS was present in 359 patients, which is around 48 per cent.
“Around  84 per cent of participants with Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) were found to have TDS suggesting that patients having TDS should be evaluated for CAD or Metabolic Syndrome and vice-versa,” the study noted.

It also found that there is a significant association between Vitamin D3 deficiency and TDS. Most commonly reported symptoms is a lack of energy followed by poor erection and a loss of libido.
A significant correlation was also found between aging and decline of the serum Total Testosterone (TT).

“In Indian subcontinent, this syndrome is considered as a general phenomenon associated with aging and very few studies were carried out to document its true prevalence and clinical profile, resulting in a lack of objective treatment. Patient should not be ashamed of discussing with doctor and get cured,” said Dr Sudhir Chadha of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and author of the study.

“Since TDS is significantly associated with metabolic and lifestyle diseases, patients require multi-disciplinary approach. They should be evaluated and managed by combined efforts of andrologist, cardiologist and endocrinologist,” said Dr Vipin Tyagi, co-author of the study.  

