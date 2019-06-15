Natural Remedies for Monsoon Foot Care

Shahnaz Husain By

Express News Service

The main problem during the hot and humid season is perspiration. The feet is one of the areas where germs accumulate and odour forms. There’s Athlete’s Foot that develops more easily during hot and humid weather because it thrives on soggy skin. It starts as a fungus infection.

If there is dry scaling on the feet, especially between the toes, along with itching, consult a dermatologist without delay.

To ensure you have happy feet in this weather, here are a few home remedies:

● Apple cider vinegar is said to curb fungal infection. Mix the vinegar with water in equal quantities and apply on the affected area of the skin with cotton wool pads. Leave on for half an hour and then dry the area by patting with a clean towel.

● For Athlete’s Foot or nail fungus, soak 4 black tea bags in 4-5 cups of boiling water. Allow it to cool and soak the feet in the tea-water.

● Try applying tea tree oil on the affected area, either mixed with aloe vera gel or olive oil in equal quantities.

● Prepare a foot lotion by mixing 3 tablespoons of rose water with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon pure glycerin. Apply on feet and leave on for half an hour.

● For a cooling foot bath, add rose water, lemon juice and a splash of eau de cologne in cold water and soak feet in it. This cools, cleans and removes odour.

● For a foot soak, take 1/4th bucket of warm water, add half cup of coarse salt and 10 drops of lemon, or orange essential oil (if you cannot get essential oil, use half cup of lemon or orange juice). If your feet tend to sweat a lot, use a few drops of tea tree oil, as it has germicidal properties. It helps to deal with bad odour. Soak the feet for 10 to 15 minutes.

● For a cooling foot massage oil, take 100ml olive oil and add 2 drops of eucalyptus oil, 2 drops of rosemary oil and 3 drops of khus, or rose oil. Mix well and keep in an airtight glass jar. This is ideal for foot massage.

