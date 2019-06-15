Home Lifestyle Health

Natural Remedies for Monsoon Foot Care

The main problem during the hot and humid season is perspiration. The feet is one of the areas where germs accumulate and odour forms.

Published: 15th June 2019 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only.

By Shahnaz Husain
Express News Service

The main problem during the hot and humid season is perspiration. The feet is one of the areas where germs accumulate and odour forms. There’s Athlete’s Foot that develops more easily during hot and humid weather because it thrives on soggy skin. It starts as a fungus infection.

If there is dry scaling on the feet, especially between the toes, along with itching, consult a dermatologist without delay.

To ensure you have happy feet in this weather, here are a few home remedies:

● Apple cider vinegar is said to curb fungal infection. Mix the vinegar with water in equal quantities and apply on the affected area of the skin with cotton wool pads. Leave on for half an hour and then dry the area by patting with a clean towel.

● For Athlete’s Foot or nail fungus, soak 4 black tea bags in 4-5 cups of boiling water. Allow it to cool and soak the feet in the tea-water.

● Try applying tea tree oil on the affected area, either mixed with aloe vera gel or olive oil in equal quantities.

● Prepare a foot lotion by mixing 3 tablespoons of rose water with 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and 1 teaspoon pure glycerin. Apply on feet and leave on for half an hour.

● For a cooling foot bath, add rose water, lemon juice and a splash of eau de cologne in cold water and soak feet in it. This cools, cleans and removes odour.

● For a foot soak, take 1/4th bucket of warm water, add half cup of coarse salt and 10 drops of lemon, or orange essential oil (if you cannot get essential oil, use half cup of lemon or orange juice). If your feet tend to sweat a lot, use a few drops of tea tree oil, as it has germicidal properties. It helps to deal with bad odour. Soak the feet for 10 to 15 minutes.  

● For a cooling foot massage oil, take 100ml olive oil and add 2 drops of eucalyptus oil, 2 drops of rosemary oil and 3 drops of khus, or rose oil. Mix well and keep in an airtight glass jar. This is ideal for foot massage.

Shahnaz Husain
Founder, Chairperson of The Shahnaz Husain Group

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Foot care

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp