A K-Stroke in the Face

BhaRTI TANEJA By

Express News Service

Thanks to the growing popularity of K-pop and K-dramas, the touted V line face of Korean stars has become a massive beauty trend in India as well. From massages to makeup, beauty enthusiasts are leaving no stone unturned to mimic this coveted shape.

So, what exactly is a V line face shape? It is essentially a heart-shaped face with a slim jawline and a slightly pointy chin. Slimmer and smaller, the jawline connects to the chin to form the perfect and much desirable V-line.

While slimming V-line facials and surgeries are extremely popular among Korean women in order to achieve this shape, one can also contour their face with the help of makeup to get this look. To downplay the roundness of the face, use techniques such as highlighting certain points on the face where the light hits the most, and darken areas that are usually covered in shadows.

The thumb rule is to balance the forehead and chin with light and dark contours. This will reduce the width of the cheekbone area. To strike a balance, stick to two shades of contouring. Keep in mind that contouring colours should not be darker than the natural skin tone.

To achieve the V line face at home, start with a foundation shade that is two shades darker than the original skin tone. Use this on the chin to make it look little more pointed. Now use the same shade on the forehead. Next, with the help of highlighter, cover the chin and forehead. Then comes the blending spot—the points where these two light and dark shades meet. Blend properly so that the two shades merge nicely into one another.

Instead of applying blush in a circular motion or below cheekbones, pop the blush on the cheekbones itself, towards temples of cheeks. When choosing blush, ditch the usual light and dark pink shades and go for dark peach and brown colour palettes. Let the blush be subtle and not shiny and bright because that would make the cheeks look plump, which is undesirable for the V line shape. It is important to pay attention to the eyebrows. Go for a high arch towards the end of the brow while using a brow brush.

Focus on the lips next. When using the lip liner, go with the natural lip line.

Avoid using bright and glossy lip colours and choose a matt lipstick instead. This will make the lips look a little dramatic. The most trusted tool to make a face look slimmer is the eyeliner. Yes, one has to ‘wing it’. Elongate the natural shape of the eyes with the help of a preferred eyeliner. Highlighting the outer corner of the eyes helps distract the attention from the side of the face where it is the widest. Finish the makeup off with a generous coat or two of voluminous mascara. A clean and sleek hair with a little volume around the crown area goes well with a V-line and completes the look.The author is the founder and director of ALPS Beauty Group