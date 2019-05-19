Home Lifestyle Health

For butter or for worse

Our mornings often begin with a humble spread of butter on toasted bread.

Published: 19th May 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2019 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Our mornings often begin with a humble spread of butter on toasted bread. But it is often pitted against margarine and demonised. We have become increasingly health conscious and aware about the cholesterol in blood and ischaemic heart diseases corroborating them to the consumption of fats and oils. But a growing number of scientific research has proved that butter is good for health, when taken in moderation.

Dr Aseem Malhotra, interventional cardiology specialist and registrar in Croydon University Hospital, UK, observed that the saturated fat in milk is protective to cardio-vascular diseases as opposed to the diet where saturated fat has been excluded from diet by incorporating margarine. He added that it may depend on the kind of foods the saturated fat comes from. Dairy products contain vitamin D, a lack of which is linked to heart disease, calcium and phosphorus, which may have blood pressure lowering effects.

Butter not only tastes better, it is also a natural product vis-a-vis margarine which is synthetic and often laced with additives, added colour, flavours and refined oils.The milk fat present in butter gives it a smooth taste and adds flavour. Milk fat is the carrier of fat-soluble vitamins (A, D, E and K) and comprises a large variety of lipid compound (sphingolipids etc) and fatty acids (myristic acid, oleic acid, rumenic acid, etc). Whether saturated, trans or conjugated, the fatty acids should no longer be considered as single entity. Each of them has its own specific physiological properties that make milk fat in the right quantities an integral part of a balanced diet. Raw, organic butter is a superfood that consists of short chain fatty acids and medium chain fatty acids which are not significantly stored as fat but easily used as energy. Even at the bottom of the pyramid, butter is better than margarine, which is a lab created plastic food-like substance. It is cheap to make, lacks nutritional merit, and damages health. But it has a longer shelf-life and a higher profit margin than real butter.

Here are some of the health benefits of consuming butter:

Conjugated Linoleic Acid (CLA): Raw organic pastured butter has anti-tumour CLA. It inhibits the growth of cancer cells in the skin, colon, breasts and lungs. It’s anti-fungus and it stimulates muscle growth while preventing weight gain.
Butyric Acid: Butter contains 4 per cent butyric acid—a short chain fatty acid that inhibits tumours. It signals the immune system when infections brew up.
Vitamin K2: Raw, organic, pastured butter and cream contains vitamin K2—a necessary co-factor in Vitamin D synthesis. K2 also ushers calcium out of bloodstream and into bone cells, which increases bone density instead of calcifying arterial and heart tissue.
Fat-soluble Vitamins: Butter is a good source of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K and a vehicle for their assimilation.
Wulzen Factor: Raw, unpasteurised butter, cream and milk contain the ‘Wulgen Factor’, an anti-stiffness agent. It protects against calcification of the joints (osteoarthritis) as well as cataracts, and the calcification of the pineal gland. Pasteurisation destroys this Wulgen Factor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Health news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jasprit Bumrah (File Photo | PTI)
ICC World Cup 2019: How will the batting-friendly pitches in England affect India's campaign?
Parasols featuring Lord Ayyappan displayed by the Thiruvambady side in the Kudamattom ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram on Monday | Albin Mathew
Thrissur Pooram: Colourful parasols, jumbos, melam marks fitting end to this year’s festival
Gallery
It's been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex. (Photo | AP)
One year after wedding: Prince Harry and Meghan have new home, son
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar shows his inked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections in Patna Sunday May 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
India votes in seventh and final phase for electing 17th Lok Sabha 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp