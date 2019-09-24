From diet to sleep, here is how you can keep your PCOS under control

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Tarini Gulati, 21, dreads the days she gets her periods for the excruciating pain she finds herself in. Gulati is not alone. Many like her suffer painful menstrual cramps; the condition is called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Other tell-tale signs of PCOS include increase in facial hair and bodyweight, bloating, and irregular periods.

A common hormonal disorder, PCOS, affects about nine per cent of adolescent and 25 per cent of women of reproductive age. If not checked in time, PCOS can lead to problems like obesity, heart disease and even cancer. Health experts advise adopting an active lifestyle and good eating habits to keep it at bay. “Fruits and vegetables high in fiber, lean protein and anti-inflammatory foods and spices are good for people suffering from PCOS,” says Ambika Tyagi, nutritionist, Healthy Souls, Delhi.

Agrees Harshita Dilawri, nutritionist and diabetic educator, Know Your Nutrients, Delhi, saying, “Fatty fish like salmon, tuna, sardines, and mackerel, dark, leafy greens like kale and spinach, and dark red fruits like red grapes, blueberries, blackberries, and cherries, as also dried beans, lentils and legumes are good for alleviating PCOS pain.”

But diet alone is not enough as women with PCOS tend to build muscle more easily than those without the condition. So they need to keep their weight in check.

Here are some helpful tips for those battling PCOS:



Add more physical activity to your daily life. Begin by taking the stairs instead of the elevator, and short walks at lunch or regular walk breaks during the day in case you have a sedentary job.

Check your stress levels as constant, prolonged stress can aggravate PCOS. Spend time with your loved ones and indulge in some aerobic exercises to increase happiness hormones that combat stress.

Maintain a good sleep cycle. Try sleeping and getting up at the same time every day. More importantly, complete your sleep as lack of sleep or poor quality sleep can spell doom for your overall health.

Keep some time aside for meditation and yoga as they help reduce cortisol and insulin levels.

Have raisins, nuts and fresh fruits around to binge on when you are hungry. Say no to deep-fried snacks.

“Dandelion roots are the most effective herbal ingredient to attenuate pain and suffering associated with PCOS. It is an effective liver detoxifier and bile flow stimulant and helps one get rid of any buildup of hormones,” says Tyagi.