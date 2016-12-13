Xiaomi unveils Mi VR Play, Mi Live app in India

By IANS

MUMBAI: Chinese smartphone maker company Xiaomi on Monday launched its entry-level VR (virtual reality) headset "Mi VR Play" and live-streaming "Mi Live" app in India.

The Rs 999 Mi VR Play is a lightweight device that is certified to work with Google Cardboard apps.

"'Mi VR Play' is an entry-level product that seeks to bring the VR experience to a much wider audience. 'Mi VR Play' is set to make a huge impact in India where VR is still in its infancy," the company said in a statement.

The "Mi Live" app is the only live-streaming app in India to support VR live streaming.

"MI VR Play" will be available on Mi.com and other offline channels from December 21.

"Mi Live" is available for Android users at the Google Play Store.

