WhatsApp adds colours to 'Status' feature

To customise text statuses, users can choose a specific font and background colour, or include links

Published: 22nd August 2017 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2017 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Making its "Status" feature more interesting, Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Tuesday rolled out an update that lets the feature's 250 million monthly users share creative text-based "Status" updates.

"The text-based status feature allows you to update your contacts in a fun and personal way. To customise text statuses, users can choose a specific font and background colour, or include links," WhatsApp said in a statement.

The new feature is available on iPhone and Android phones. Also, users can now view "Status" updates on WhatsApp for the web. 

Users can also control who can see their "Status" updates by choosing the option in WhatsApp's privacy settings.

Users can also reply to an update of a friend by tapping the reply option. A message will be sent in a WhatsApp chat with a thumbnail of the "Status" update.

