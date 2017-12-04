Home Lifestyle Tech

Micromax launches 'Canvas Infinity Pro' with dual-selfie cameras

The dual-selfie camera system has 20 MP + 8MP sensors and the phone sports a 16MP primary camera.

Published: 04th December 2017 04:05 PM

Photo | Micromax Official website

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Expanding its "Canvas Infinity" series, domestic smartphone maker Micromax on Monday launched "Canvas Infinity Pro" with edge-to-edge display and dual-selfie cameras for Rs 13,999.

The dual-selfie camera system has 20 MP + 8MP sensors and the phone sports a 16MP primary camera. The device will be available on Flipkart, starting December 6.

"We believe that 'Infinity Pro' is a complete package and our consumers will be delighted with the pricing as well. We are known to bring products within the range of millions of Indians and this is another step in that direction," Shubhodhip Pal, Chief Operating Officer, Micromax Informatics said in a statement.

"Canvas Infinity Pro" features 5.7-inch "Full Vision" display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

Some key features of the cameras are Portrait Mode, Face Beauty, Auto Scene Detection and Face Gallery and Tale Album.

The device is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage and runs Android 7 Nougat operating system (OS).

A 3,000mAh battery powers the device that, the company claimed, will provide a stand-by time of 420 hours.

The smartphone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor with "0.2 sec unlock time and a 360 degree acceptance angle". 

