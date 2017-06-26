NEW DELHI: As the launch date of iPhone is nearing, a new leak has reportedly "confirmed" the iPhone 8's brand new design.

Following several leaks about Apple's controversial yet virtually bezel-less redesign, OnLeaks has obtained detailed iPhone 8 dummy models which confirm that the devices to be launched in September would have an elongated 18.5:9 aspect ratio like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, Forbes reported.

It would also reduce bezel sizes to just 4mm on all sides and feature a vertically aligned rear camera, the report added.

The rear dual-camera system on the iPhone 8 would protrude more than ever before.

Earlier leaks have suggested design changes in detail. They also pointed out that the 2017 device would have an all-display front with fingerprint scanner moved to the back.

According to a revelation by Chinese site iPhoneros, the iPhone 8 would compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6 displays.

The move makes sense as elongated aspect ratio allows manufacturers to increase the size of a smartphone display while keeping it narrow enough to hold with one hand and still use the keyboard comfortably.

However, for this, the app makers would have to redesign their user interfaces while navigation at the top of the display (like the back button in iOS) becomes harder to reach.

The handful of images also showed the upcoming iPhone 8 with rear-placed Touch ID placed directly below the Apple logo.

The placement matches earlier leaked drawings, showing the vertical camera design, camera flash placement, among other design information.

Earlier in June, Apple introduced iOS 11, a major update to the world's most advanced mobile operating system that would bring new experiences and several new features to iPhones and iPads this fall.