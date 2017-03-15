KOLKATA: Google on Wednesday dedicated a Doodle to celebrate the 140th anniversary of official Test cricket, remembering the first Test match played between England and Australia in 1877.



The first official cricket Test match in history began on this day in 1877 between an established English team and a newly-formed Australian squad at the Melbourne Cricket ground. It finished in a 45-run win for Australia.



The hosts batted first and the first ball was bowled by Alfred Shaw to Charles Bannerman, who went on to become the first centurion in Test by scoring 165 when he retired hurt with a right hand index finger injury.



England, however, squared the two-Test series by winning the next game at the same venue by four wickets.



"Today's Doodle hits the deck with a light-hearted rendering that captures the spirit of sportsmanship and the inaugural Test match," Google said.



"Mustachioed and muscle-bound, the batsmen, bowlers and opposition fielders spring into action, never losing sight of the red ball," it said.