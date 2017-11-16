Google building voice-enabled solutions for developers in India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Lending its users in India more voice, Google on Thursday launched a platform for developers in the country to build voice-enabled solutions for Google Assistant.

With the ability to create apps on the Google Assistant, users in India will soon have easy and fast access to all types of interactions, using nothing more than their voice, the company said in a statement.

"Whether you're searching for a great restaurant for biryani, mapping your travels or helping the kids with their homework, your Google Assistant is always ready to help," said Brad Abrams, Group Product Manager, Google Assistant.

"But to be truly successful, your Google Assistant should be able to connect you across the apps and services in your life. So starting today, developers and companies can build apps to engage with Indian users through 'Actions on Google', the developer platform for the Google Assistant," Abrams explained.

For anyone who wants to build for the Assistant, resources such as developer tools, documentation and a simulator are available on the "Actions on Google" developer website.

Eligible developers can also join the Google Assistant "Developer Community Programme" to get started with building apps for the Assistant.

When apps are built to work with the Assistant, users can simply tell Assistant to connect with the app using a voice command - whether it's on supported Android phones or iPhones.

As a user, you'll soon be able to access more of your favourite services and content using the convenience of Google Assistant.

"Together with developers from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we look forward to exploring and delivering these new possibilities for the Indian Google Assistant," Brad added.