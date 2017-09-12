NEW DELHI: TOKO Innovation Studios, that focuses on childrens development though innovative ways, on Tuesday launched "SuperSchool" app, a technology-enabled smart learning content platform for kids up to seven years.

The app is packed with interactive foundation learning through games and videos.

"The 'SuperSchool' app is free and has no advertisements. We want the kids to focus on learning and just learning. Our goal is to add value to parenting. The app has been created with an international appeal," said Arnav Mukherjee, Co-Founder and COO, TOKO Innovation Pvt. Ltd., in a statement.

The product has been developed by a multinational team of artists and technology experts guided by senior educationists and there is no need for parental oversight.

The app is currently available on Google Play Store and will soon debut on Gionee's G-store. The iOS version will be launched shortly, the company said.