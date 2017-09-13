NEW DELHI: Microblogging platform Twitter today said it has signed more than 35 partnerships in the Asia Pacific region for premium video content. Twitter has joined hands with entities like International Cricket Council (ICC), Filmfare Awards, NDTV and Network18.

These partnerships will help bring hundreds of hours of new exclusive videos and live original programming, live games and events on to the platform, Twitter said in a statement. The announcement also includes extensions of existing global live deals, it added. "Live is at the core of Twitter. In Q2, we streamed over 1,200 hours of live premium content globally from leading brands across sports, esports, news, and entertainment...Asia Pacific is the growth engine of Twitter," Twitter Global VP of Revenue and Operations Matthew Derella said.

Maya Hari, Managing Director of Asia Pacific at Twitter, said digital video consumption is growing rapidly in Asia Pacific and estimated to grow to over a billion by 2020. Twitter had about 328 million monthly active users in the June 2017 quarter. "Introducing over 35 live and in-stream video sponsorship deals today to APAC advertisers will strengthen the success of our only-on-Twitter experience in the region," she added.

Some of the other partnerships from India include Breakfast with Champions/Gaurav Kapur, Cricbuzz, Premier Futsal India, Anupama Chopra and Film Companion, Red Chillies Entertainment, Yash Raj Films, and Rolling Stone India.