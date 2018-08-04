How Snapchat filters are leading to body dysmorphia

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Do you love Snapchat's face filters and wonder if you could get the same flawless skin and big eyes in real? You are not alone.

Researchers have discovered that a lot of people, especially teenagers, are impacted by the social media and want to undergo plastic surgery to look like their virtual self, leading to what the doctors label as Snapchat dysmorphia, Mashable reported.

Earlier people would take the reference of celebrities, but now they are using their own filtered selfies as reference to alter their appearance.