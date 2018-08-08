Home Lifestyle Tech

Snapchat's daily user count slips to 188 mn

Snapchat for the first time shared the number of monthly active users -- 100 million in the US and Canada.

Published: 08th August 2018 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2018 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

SnapChat

The logo of messging app Snapchat. (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Snapchat's daily active users number shrank 1.5 per cent to 188 million in the second quarter of 2018 -- down from 191 million in the last quarter, its parent company Snap has said.

Although the company's revenue increased 44 per cent to $262 million -- compared to $182 million revenue in Q2 2017 -- it appears that Facebook-owned Instagram "Stories" has stalled Snapchat's growth.

More than 400 million people use Instagram's "Stories" feature daily to post photos and videos that disappear after 24 hours.

"We are excited by the progress we have been making and are optimistic about the opportunities ahead as we continue to invest in innovation," Evan Spiegel, Snap CEO and Co-Founder, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Snapchat for the first time shared the number of monthly active users -- 100 million in the US and Canada.

Cash used in operating activities was $199 million in Q2 2018.

The net loss decreased 20 per cent to $353 million in Q2 2018 -- compared to a net loss of $443 million in Q2 2017, said the company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Snapchat daily active users

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
M Karunanidhi (File photo | EPS)
Doyen of Tamil Nadu politics M Karunanidhi no more
California wildfire has destroyed over 20,000 homes. (Photo | AP)
California battles raging wildfires as dry weather persists
Gallery
DMK chief M Karunanidhi passed away on Tuesday due to decline in his vital functions. A quick glance at the events through pictures, when the DMK chief was woken up by Tamil Nadu police in July, 2001. (File Photo | PTI)
When DMK chief M Karunanidhi sat on dharna outside prison after midnight swoop by Tamil Nadu police in 2001
During his career spanning over six decades, M Karunanidhi had written over 75 screenplays and many movie songs- introducing Dravidian ideologies and challenging the social hierarchy. The 94 year old political stalwart breathed his last on Tuesday 7 Augus
Life of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi in cinema