Home Lifestyle Tech

Now play AR games with friends on Facebook Messenger

To get started, open an existing conversation or find the person or group of people you would like to chat with and tap the video icon on the upper right corner of the screen.

Published: 09th August 2018 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2018 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: To make chatting with friends on its Messenger app more fun, Facebook has introduced a couple of Augmented Reality (AR) games that could accommodate up to six players at a time.

The social networking giant started rolling out the feature on Wednesday with two games -- "Don't Smile" which challenges who can hold a serious face the longest and "Asteroids Attack" that requires participants to navigate a spaceship.

"We're planning to roll out more games in the coming weeks and months -- including passing a beach ball back and forth with 'Beach Bump' and a matching cat game with 'Kitten Kraze'," Nora Micheva, Product Manager at Facebook Messenger wrote in a blog post.

Users will need to have the latest version of Messenger to try out these games.

How does it work?

To get started, open an existing conversation or find the person or group of people you would like to chat with and tap the video icon on the upper right corner of the screen.

Then simply tap the star button and select one of the AR games.

The person or group you are video chatting with will get a notification indicating it is time to get your game on, Micheva added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Facebook messenger augmented reality games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Kerala’s Kozhikode
Karunanidhi laid to rest at Marina Beach
Gallery
Actor Rajnikanth pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | PTI)
Film personalities pay final respects to late Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi
PM Modi pays final respects to former TN CM M Karunanidhi. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/ EPS)
Former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi no more: Leaders, celebrities arrive in Chennai to pay last respects