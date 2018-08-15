Microsoft 'Your Phone' Android app available to Windows 10 users

By IANS

SAN FRANSISCO: Microsoft's "Your Phone" application, which provides a seamless experience between users' smartphones and their PCs, is now available for mainstream Windows 10 users, at least the 1803 "Spring Creators Update" built in the US, the media reported.

The app will allow users to make calls, send and receive SMSs and manage their photo library.

Users can download the "My Phone" app for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store and subsequently connect their smartphones to it.

"Microsoft hasn't publicised availability of 'Your Phone' to non-Insiders as of August 14. But I -- along with a number of other Android phone users who are not running an Insider preview of Windows 10 on their PCs -- were able to get the app to work after seeing a post about its availability," ZDNet reported on Tuesday.

"Your Phone" app is designed to allow Android and iOS devices to more tightly synchronise with Windows 10 computers.

The tech giant had been testing "Your Phone" app as part of the company's upcoming Redstone 5 update for Windows 10, but it now appears it will be made broadly available without the requirement for a future update, according to The Verge.