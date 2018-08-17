Home Lifestyle Tech

Twitter removes key features in third-party apps

Published: 17th August 2018

SAN FRANCISCO: In its bid to deliver better experiences for its users, Twitter has removed support for some outdated but key developer tools in third-party apps.

"We've chosen to stop investing in other products a" including two legacy developer tools used by about 1 per cent of third-party developers. This means that some Twitter-like apps will not be able to function the exact same way as before," said Rob Johnson, Director of Product at Twitter.

Instead of tweets automatically streaming in like they once did in some third-party apps, users will now need to pull to refresh like they do in Twitter-owned apps and sites.

"We've removed support for Twitter for Apple Watch and Twitter for Mac, wea¿ve replaced our previous Twitter for Windows app with our Progressive Web App, and now, we're removing support for some outdated developer tools," Johnson informed.

