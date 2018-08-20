Home Lifestyle Tech

We need many more resources to sanitise Twitter's content: CEO Jack Dorsey

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Dorsey said Twitter didn't take action against US conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones until reports came in, pointing out that he violated Twitter's polic

Published: 20th August 2018

By IANS

NEW YORK: Twitter needs more resources to enact rules aimed at tackling heated political rhetoric on its platform, CEO Jack Dorsey has said.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Dorsey said Twitter didn't take action against US conspiracy theorist and radio host Alex Jones until reports came in, pointing out that he violated Twitter's policies.

"As we receive reports, we take action," Dorsey said.

After facing protests on its platform, Twitter last week temporarily banned the account of Jones.

The restrictions were scheduled to last seven days where, Jones could browse Twitter posts but not tweet. Jones' suspension from Twitter is expected to lift by Tuesday.

Earlier, a CNN investigation found that social media accounts belonging to Jones and his media organisation InfoWars had published content that degraded groups of people on the basis of their religion and gender identity. It glorified violence and promoted conspiracy theories.

Twitter reacted after Apple, Facebook and YouTube removed Jones' content from their platforms.

"People may say you should be a lot more proactive around all the content. And while we could do that, it just requires so many resources," said Dorsey.

US President Donald Trump also tweeted about the issue.

"They are closing down the opinions of many people on the RIGHT, while at the same time doing nothing to others. Speaking loudly and clearly for the Trump Administration, we won't let that happen," tweeted Trump.

