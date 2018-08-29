Facebook removes all cross-posted tweets

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Facebook's recent API change is limiting Twitter users from continuing their cross-posting of tweets. The change led to deletion of existing posts leaving users confused.

Users complained that Facebook posts including the cross-posted tweets as well as the conversations around the posts directly on the platform were deleted, TechCrunch reported.

Facebook had announced the changes to its API earlier this month to prevent third-party apps from publishing posts as the logged in user. The access to existing apps such as Twitter was revoked on August 1, 2018.

The company is now looking into what caused previous posts to be deleted as for a lot of users it was a way to keep their accounts active across the two platforms.