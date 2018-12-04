Home Lifestyle Tech

Bitcoin malware attacks high in India

  Bitcoin miners beware! India ranked at the top of the list of countries affected by a malware called ‘Trojan.Win64.Miner./Trojan.Win32.Miner’.

Published: 04th December 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2018 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

A collection of Bitcoin (virtual currency) tokens are displayed in this picture illustration.| REUTERS

By Aihik Sur
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Bitcoin miners beware! India ranked at the top of the list of countries affected by a malware called ‘Trojan.Win64.Miner./Trojan.Win32.Miner’. A study, conducted to document the shift of cybercriminals towards new crypto mining, found that 23.58 per cent of all ‘Trojan.Win32.Miner.ays/Trojan.Win.64.Miner.al’ cryptocurrency attacks were in India.

Russia came to a close second with 18.45 per cent of the attacks and Kazakhstan, third, with 14.38 per cent. A few cases were also reported in the Great Britain, Germany and Netherlands.

Since USB drives are a major source of distribution for this particular mining malware, India, unsurprisingly, was also at the top when it came to their distribution. “The percentage of detections of the popular Bitcoin miner ‘Trojan.Win64.Miner.all’ on removable devices is growing annually at a rate of about 16 per cent,” the study explained. The study also found that legislation does not have an appreciable affect on the prevalence of mining attacks.

For instance, Kazakhstan, where cryptomining is neither prohibited or legalised, has seen 16.75 per cent of the total cryptomining attacks in 2018. On the other hand, Vietnam, where mining is prohibited, exhibited only a little decrease - 13%.  India, where a ban on cryptomining is under consideration and legislation is in progress, saw 7.20 per cent of the total attacks this year.    

“At the other end of the scale, US users were the least affected by such attacks (1.33% of the total number), followed by users in Switzerland (1.56%) and Britain (1.66%),” the study said.  Overall, the research observed that there has been an initial increase in the rate of mining-related attacks, until there was a drop in a cryptocurrency’s value in February. Following that, general interest in cryptocurrency “waned”, study said. “Yet the graph clearly shows that while the number of cryptominer attacks decreased, the threat continues to exist,” it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cyber crime crypto mining malware bitcoin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lighter school bags, fewer subjects! Here's what parents in Chennai feel about it
Go back in time: What would you tell your 20-year-old self?
Gallery
Amid reports of missing names and EVM failures polling ended on 119 seat Telangana assembly. (Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Telangana Elections: Battling missing names and EVM failures, 67 per cent people turn up to vote
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp