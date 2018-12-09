Home Lifestyle Tech

Buy Apple's first Beddit sleep tracker for USD 150

Published: 09th December 2018 04:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 04:37 PM   |  A+A-

The new sleep monitor, with extremely thin, flat, and soft 2 mm thin sensor strip, can automatically track sleep. (Photo | www.apple.com)

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Apple has released its new Beddit 3.5 sleep monitor for $150, the first since the tech giant bought the company in 2017.

The new sleep monitor, with extremely thin, flat, and soft 2 mm thin sensor strip, can automatically track sleep, Apple wrote on its website.

It works with the Beddit app on both iPhone and Apple Watch (requires iOS 12 or later) to help measure, manage, and improve sleep.

Besides measuring sleep time, it can also accurately track heart rate, breathing, snoring, and bedroom temperature and humidity.

Data from sleep analysis and heart rate gets stored in the Health app on the users' iPhone. The sleep monitor also sends sleep report notifications, bedtime reminders and nudges on Apple Watch.

