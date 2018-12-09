Google adds Smart Reply to Hangouts Chat

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: After announcing that it is shutting down Allo, Google has added the smart messaging app's biggest feature - Smart Reply - to Hangouts Chat.

Google announced on its blog, that Smart Reply in Hangouts Chat uses sophisticated machine learning intelligence which is capable of recognizing which messages most likely need responses, and proposes up to three different replies.

You can either choose and send from the suggested replies or edit the response. It is currently only available in English and is being rolled out to all Hangouts Chat users.