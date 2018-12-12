Home Lifestyle Tech

WATCH: Google reveals 2018's most searched word in a heartwarming video

The video posted on Google's YouTube channel has left the internet all tears and thank you's, with many saying that it is much better than the YouTube Rewind 2018.

Published: 12th December 2018 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 08:09 PM

A still from Google's 'Year In Search' video (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

More often than not, the internet may be a potpourri of all things bizarre and unpleasant, but Google's new video that reveals the most searched for word of 2018 doesn't follow that formula. 

In an uplifting video, Google 'Year In Search' tells us that the world is not all that bad. Leaving midterms, border conflicts, wildfires, plastic straws, dissent and adulting behind, 'good' became the word that appeared in most searches this year.

The video shows what people searched for most in 2018 -- good things in the world, how to be a good citizen, a good singer, a good kisser, what makes a good friend, a good role model, good things in life -- and has the left the internet all tears and thank you's. 

Netizens not only thanked Google for the video but have also commented that the video is much better than the YouTube Rewind 2018, which has ironically become the most disliked video of the year, with a massive nine million dislikes. 

In two minutes, 'Year In Search' takes a look at all the stirring moments of 2018, right from the Thai cave rescue and emotional tributes to Stephen Hawking, to the viral What the Fluff challenge and a singing dog.

Take a look at the uplifting video here and we hope you have a Good 2019!

