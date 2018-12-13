Home Lifestyle Tech

Facebook makes it easier to remember, share major life events

As part of the overhaul of the feature, Facebook would be providing new options, including animated photos and videos.

Published: 13th December 2018 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook logo used for representation.

By IANS

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook is redesigning its 'Life Events' feature with useful updates that can help users spruce up the posts marking the important moments that they want to remember and share.

Facebook introduced the 'Life Events' feature as a way to help users share and celebrate the most important milestones with friends and family.

ALSO READ | Festivals, Kerala floods and cricket connected most Indians on Facebook in 2018

"Just as they are in real life, life events on Facebook are distinguished from other everyday moments. To ensure these moments stand out even more, we're redesigning this feature to give you more ways to commemorate your life events and help your friends see these important milestones," David Harris, Product Manager at Facebook, wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

As part of the overhaul of the feature, Facebook would be providing new options, including animated photos and videos.

And those who do not own images would be able to choose from a wide range of art from Facebook, the social networking giant said.

"You can also include photos from the people or Pages you've tagged in the post, like your partner in a relationship or a new school or workplace," Harris said.

"The photos and videos in your post also include subtle animations, like slowly zooming in. Just as before, when you create a new life event, you can include an icon to represent your update," he added

The updated, redesigned 'Life Events' feature will be rolling out globally over the coming days on iOS, Android and desktop, Harris informed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Facebook Life Events Photos Facebook Memories Events

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp