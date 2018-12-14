Apple Music is shutting down Connect feature

By ANI

CALIFORNIA: Apple Music will no longer support its Connect feature which allowed artists and fans to link to each other.

The company has informed artists about the change that they can no longer post content on the Connect section of Apple Music, The Verge reported.

The feature was first introduced at WWDC 2015 and was positioned as a unique avenue for musicians to upload music, videos, photos, lyrics, and other content directly to fans. However, the feature failed to gain momentum.

Apple also plans to remove all Connect posts from artist pages and the For You section of the app. If an artist regularly posted on Connect and you followed them, you will be able to search for those posts until May 29, 2019.