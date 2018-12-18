Home Lifestyle Tech

'Treasure trove' of 85 well-preserved dinosaur footprints discovered 

Many of the footprints -- which range in size from less than two cm to over 60 cm across -- are so well-preserved that fine detail of skin, scales, and claws is easily visible.

Published: 18th December 2018 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LONDON: Scientists have discovered over 85 well-preserved dinosaur footprints made by at least seven different species between 145 and 100 million years ago.

The footprints were identified by researchers of the University of Cambridge in the UK between 2014 and 2018, following periods of coastal erosion along the cliffs near Hastings.

ALSO READ | 125 million-year-old dandruff reveals how dinosaurs shed skin 

Many of the footprints -- which range in size from less than two cm to over 60 cm across -- are so well-preserved that fine detail of skin, scales, and claws is easily visible.

The footprints date from the Lower Cretaceous epoch, between 145 and 100 million years ago, with prints from herbivores including Iguanodon, Ankylosaurus, a species of stegosaur, and possible examples from the sauropod group (which included Diplodocus and Brontosaurus); as well as meat-eating theropods.

Over the past 160 years, there have been sporadic reports of fossilized dinosaur footprints along the Sussex coast, but no new major discoveries have been described for the past quarter century and the earlier findings were far less varied and detailed than those described in the current research.

The area around Hastings is one of the richest in the UK for dinosaur fossils, including the first known Iguanodon in 1825, and the first confirmed example of fossilized dinosaur brain tissue in 2016.

However, trace fossils such as footprints, which can help scientists learn more about the composition of dinosaur communities, are less common in the area.

"Whole body fossils of dinosaurs are incredibly rare," 's Department of Earth Sciences and the paper's first author.

ALSO READ | How dinosaurs inspired ‘Lord of the Rings' Gollum

"A collection of footprints like this helps you fill in some of the gaps and infer things about which dinosaurs were living in the same place at the same time," said Anthony Shillito, a PhD student at Cambridge.

The footprints were uncovered during the past four winters when strong storms and storm surges led to periods of the collapse of the sandstone and mudstone cliffs.

In the Cretaceous Period, the area where the footprints were found was likely near a water source, and in addition to the footprints, a number of fossilised plants and invertebrates were also found.

"As well as the large abundance and diversity of these prints, we also see absolutely incredible detail," said Shillito.

"You can clearly see the texture of the skin and scales, as well as four-toed claw marks, which are extremely rare," he said.

"You can get some idea about which dinosaurs made them from the shape of the footprints -- comparing them with what we know about dinosaur feet from other fossils lets you identify the important similarities," said Shillito.

"When you also look at footprints from other locations you can start to piece together which species were the key players," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tech news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dinosaurs Dinosaur footprints Footprints

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp