Apple's iOS 12.1.2 update causing problems for iPhone users: Report

By ANI

CALIFORNIA (US): Not all iOS updates are stable and the latest to run into a problem is Apple's latest 12.1.2 update which is reportedly causing problems for iPhone users.

According to Mashable, the iOS 12.1.2 update which was rolled out last week, is bricking iPhones by cutting off cellular data. Users have complained on Twitter about their iPhones' inability to connect to cellular data after installing the latest iOS update.

Apple's support team has asked users to restart and update carrier settings. Some users have even tried hard resetting their iPhone and re-inserting the SIM card, but to no avail.

To recall, the company issued the latest update to fix a problem with cellular connectivity for users in Turkey. However, it seems the update has worsened the issue and aggravated it for a lot of other users.