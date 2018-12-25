Google Doodle spreads Christmas cheer

Home Lifestyle Tech

Published: 25th December 2018

Google Doodle

Google's special doodle for the holiday season

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Like the rest of the world, Google is also celebrating Christmas as it has rolled out a special Doodle for the festival.

The search engine began posting their annual 'Happy Holidays' doodles from Sunday. The first illustration showed a bunch of elves tossing presents into Santa Claus' sleigh as the reindeer awaited clearance for takeoff.

While the second doodle showed Santa dropping gifts down a chimney, Tuesday's doodle showed Santa and his team napping after their big night.

The Google blog post read, "It's that festive time of year again! Sending along holiday cheer to you & your loved ones during this merry time. Happy Holidays!"  

