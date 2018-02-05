NEW DELHI: Sony on Monday launched the "Xperia L2" smartphone in India for Rs 19,990.



The device sports a 5.5-inch HD display and 8MP 120-degree super-wide angle selfie camera and 13MP primary camera with aperture of f/2.0.



The smartphone is powered by 3,300mAh battery and a fingerprint Sensor at the rear.



"'Xperia L2' lets users toggle between portrait selfie mode and group selfie mode on a single click," the company said in a statement.



The smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6737T chipset coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB.



The device runs Android Nougat Operating System (OS) and supports USB Type-C charging.

