NEW DELHI: Valentine’s Day, arguably the most starry-eyed day of the year, is round the corner. It is also a day that buzzes with queries from boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands and wives, who are looking to find that perfect gift for their partner.

Consider gifting them a Google Pixel 2 this year. Here is why:

Whether your celebration is a simple cozy evening at home or a weekend getaway, Google Pixel 2 will help you plan every activity and make it special. Be it a party venue, music, shopping, or food, the Google Assistant on Pixel has you covered. A query like “Chinese Restaurants near me” or “play romantic 90’s songs” will help you plan a great meal and set the mood.

As every celebration is incomplete without pictures, capture your favorite V-Day moments with Google Pixel 2. With great pictures even in low light and unlimited photo and video storage in Google Photos, treasure those timeless moments with the world’s best phone camera.

Speaking of photos, every Pixel 2 uses computational photography and machine learning that powers Pixel’s HDR+ technology. And now, thanks to the newly-enabled Pixel Visual Core co-processor, the power of the Pixel 2 camera is now available even to apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Snapchat.

Planning a fun jaunt at the beach? Fear not. The Google Pixel 2 with its IP67 rating is both dust-proof and waterproof.

Moreover, starting February 12, there is a 'best buy' offer of Rs. 49,999 on Pixel 2 and Rs. 61,999 on Pixel 2 XL.

That’s not all, to top this offer, there is also an additional cashback of upto Rs. 10,000 on Citibank, and a no-cost EMI up to 12 months on other select banks.