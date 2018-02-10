The feature, which will notify users whenever someone has screengrabbed their 'Stories', is yet to be enabled by Instagram and is still in development. (Photo | AP)

LONDON: Until now, users have been able to record or screenshot other people’s 'Stories' secretly on Instagram, without being detected.

But that’s about to change. The popular image and video sharing platform will soon start telling its users about their stalkers.

The feature, which will notify users whenever someone has screengrabbed their 'Stories', is yet to be enabled by Instagram and is still in development.

'Stories' automatically self-destruct after 24 hours, unless of course, one decides to add them to the 'Story Highlights' section on their profile. But, the screenshot and screen-recording function essentially allow one to make permanent copies of the post if they want to.

When somebody takes a screenshot of one of your 'Stories', a sun-shaped symbol will appear alongside their name in the Story Views section, according to The Independent.

The move, which serves as a good news to privacy-conscious users, brings Instagram Stories even more in line with Snapchat.