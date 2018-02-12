NEW DELHI: Domestic handset maker Intex Technologies on Monday launched an affordable 5-inch smartphone "Aqua Lions T1 Lite" for Rs 4,449.

The 4G-Volte device, with 2.5D curved glass, runs the Android 7 Nougat OS.

The 1GB handset houses 1.3GHz, Quad-Core 64-bit MediaTek Chipset and an in-built 8GB ROM with an expandable memory of up to 64GB.

"We wanted to start 2018 by gifting consumers something memorable and so came up with the lowest-priced smartphone in the popular 5-inch segment in the market," Nidhi Markanday, Director, Intex Technologies, said in a statement.

The device has a 5MP rear and a 2MP selfie camera with flash.

The 4G dual-SIM smartphone claims to give a talk-time of up to six hours and a standby time of 8-10 days.

The smartphone also supports Intex value-added services like LFTY (single-swipe access), DataBack and Prime Video.

The device also has a "Matrabhasha" service that enables communication in 21 languages, including Hindi.

