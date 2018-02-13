SAN FRANCISCO: Planning to surprise your partner on this Valentine's Day? Make your relationship status "official" on Facebook messenger.



Starting on Wednesday, whenever a couple declares their romantic relationship on Facebook, a Messenger notification will open to their conversation with the loved one with a shower of "heart" across the screen.



Messenger would also invite the couple to customise their text colour, emoji, as well as the nickname.



Your loved one will also be the first person to appear on the Active tab and the "heart eyes emoji" will be made your custom emoji.



"In the spirit of feeling all the feelings, we thought it would be timely to share how people in the Messenger community express their love and adoration," Messenger said in a blogpost on Tuesday.



"We found that emojis are the new love language: people share over 2 billion emojis every day on Messenger, with the "kiss, "heart eyes" and "red heart" emoji's ranking in the top five most popular emojis," the post added.



"This isn't a Valentine's Day promotion. This is what each couple that says they're in a relationship will see going forward," Messenger representative was quoted as telling VentureBeat.



Moreover, if you are planning to send someone a love note tomorrow, Messenger Camera will make it special by adding a variety of fun filters and effects.



These festive filters and effects are also available in Messenger video chat, the post said.