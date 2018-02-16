A sales person displays JioPhone as she poses for a photograph at a store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecoms unit on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

BENGALURU: Amazon India on Friday announced that Reliance Jio's affordable JioPhone will now be available on its platform.

The JioPhone is available at a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500 for three years, the company said in a statement.

Reliance announced the launch of 4G and VoLTE-enabled JioPhone on July 21 last year.



Aimed at over 50 crore feature phone users, the 2.4 inch device has 2MP rear camera and runs on 2000mAh battery. The JioPhone has a single Nano-SIM slot and a microSD card slot.



JioPhone supports 22 Indian languages and has its own Voice Assistant -- HelloJio.



JioPhone users can also enjoy free voice calls and unlimited data (1GB at high speed) for 28 days at a price of only Rs 49, the statement added.