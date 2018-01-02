NEW DELHI: The price of the first-generation Pixel XL "quite black" colour variant was slashed by Rs 36,000 on e-commerce platform Amazon on Tuesday.



Still tagged as one of the most bankable devices that offer pure Android experience, the smartphone that earlier cost Rs 76,000 is now available for Rs 39,999.



Meanwhile, the newer Pixel 2 XL has got a price cut and is now available for Rs 49,999 on Flipkart.



The 64GB model was earlier priced at Rs 73,000 while the 128 GB variant cost Rs 82,000 on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and retail stores across the country, Google earlier said in a statement.



Google Pixel XL features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 quad-core processor which is coupled with 4GB RAM.



The smartphone comes in "quite black", "very silver" and "really blue" colour variants.



Google Pixel 2XL features a 6.0-inch P-OLED display with QHD+ (1440x2880) pixels resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. Shielding the display is Corning Gorilla Glass 5.



The smartphone ships with Android Oreo out of the box, and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with Adreno 540 GPU.



The Pixel 2 XL has a 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, and a 3,520mAh battery.

