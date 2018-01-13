BEIJING: China will build an earth system simulating device to strengthen fundamental research.



The project, to be built in Beijing's northern suburbs of Huairou and Miyun, is a major national scientific infrastructure program, said Zhu Jiang, of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Xinhua news agency reported.



The device can simulate the complicated progress of earth systems.



It will further knowledge of the interaction and evolution of the atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, geosphere and biosphere, and lay a foundation for scientific research about climate and the environment.



The first phase of the project will cover an area of 2.68 hectares at a cost of $194 million.

